ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' injury-riddled 2025 season somehow continues to rear its ugly head.

Left tackle Paris Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and is considered week-to-week according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Johnson is expected to miss "some time" with just four weeks remaining:

#AZCardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is considered week-to-week, sources say.



The current No. 1 tackle for the Pro Bowl according to the latest fan voting, Johnson is expected to miss some time. pic.twitter.com/mskwb9lFgB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2025

The Cardinals have seen injuries at nearly every key spot on both sides of the ball, and while Arizona clearly isn't the team many thought they'd be, injuries have clearly reared its ugly head in the desert.

Johnson, as Rapoport mentioned, leads all tackles in Pro Bowl voting after two weeks of eligibility, which would be a first in the former No. 6 overall pick's career. Last season Johnson finished on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Paris Johnson Eying Massive Payday

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has climbed the ranks as one of the league's best left tackles, and the 2026 offseason will see him eligible to obtain a hefty payday that could see him land as one of the highest-paid players at the position.

"When I'm in the huddle, I'm about to show why I'm a $40 million man," Johnson said earlier this season.

"My mindset is when I attack the field is that I need to be so dominant, consistent and efficient every play because that's what a $40 million man looks like."

He also added, "That's kind of what comes with being one of the best left tackles in the game.

"Defensive ends are making $40 million a year, and you're going to need $40 million people to block them ... When I watch my tape and it's not looking like a $40 million-a-year man, then I need to get back to my fundamentals. I need to get back to this. I need to get back to that."

While $40 million is a lofty goal, Johnson is sure to get his fair share of coin, and this latest injury shouldn't serve as a potential road block.

Cardinals Hope to Finish 2025 on Strong Note

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are out of playoff contention and are now looking to simply build momentum into 2026 with just four weeks left.

“They're down obviously, but they're going to keep beating on the wall. They're pros. We have good guys in there," Jonathan Gannon told reporters after Week 13's loss.

"They want to go out and compete. They're not happy right now, but they know the solutions are there, we just have to go do it.”

The Cardinals face the Houston Texans this week.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News