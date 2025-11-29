Cardinals OT Paris Johnson Jr. Wants NFL Record Payday

Once the dust settles on the 2025 regular season, a rare opportunity will present itself for Arizona Cardinals lineman Paris Johnson Jr. to become the highest-paid tackle in the National Football League.

Johnson, after concluding his third season in the league, will become eligible to ink a massive extension entering the offseason.

As a first-round pick, the Cardinals also will have the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option after he was made the No. 6 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson, when speaking with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, knows a deserved payday is around the corner.

Paris Johnson Hoping to Reset NFL OT Market

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"When I'm in the huddle, I'm about to show why I'm a $40 million man," Johnson said.

"My mindset is when I attack the field is that I need to be so dominant, consistent and efficient every play because that's what a $40 million man looks like."

$40 million is certainly a hefty goal, as the largest average annual value for left tackles currently belongs to Rashawn Slater at $28.5 million per season, according to OverTheCap.

Four NFL tackles have deals valued at over $100 million total with all four contracts offering at minimum $60 million guaranteed.

Sites such as Spotrac have Johnson projected with a final contract estimated at four years and $114.65 million.

Why Paris Johnson Jr. Deserves Hefty Raise

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the NFL is a business where players eligible for new extensions constantly look to reset the market. Johnson is a strong candidate to see his name among the highest-paid, if not taking the throne himself.

And that would be deserved, too. Johnson's Pro Football Focus grade is among the highest at his position while he's given up minimal sacks and penalties since switching to left tackle.

The Cardinals are currently projected to have $30 million in cap space for the 2026 offseason, though a slew of numerous moves can easily double that figure.

General manager Monti Ossenfort hasn't been shy in handing out extensions to names such as Budda Baker, James Conner and Trey McBride - and it's tough to see things being any different this coming offseason.

Yet, there's other factors at play. Fellow 2023 classmate Garrett Williams is also in line for a pretty penny while Kyler Murray's pending departure will carry massive financial burdens.

Those situations will surely play a part in how the Cardinals approach 2026.

To be extremely clear, this isn't greed on Johnson's end. The Ohio State product isn't only focused on the money. He's emerged as a crucial piece to Arizona's locker room and has been pivotal in their efforts to turn things around in the desert.

Yet Johnson clearly has earned his next paycheck - however large that might be.

"That's kind of what comes with being one of the best left tackles in the game," Johnson continued to ESPN.

"Defensive ends are making $40 million a year, and you're going to need $40 million people to block them, ...When I watch my tape and it's not looking like a $40 million-a-year man, then I need to get back to my fundamentals. I need to get back to this. I need to get back to that."

