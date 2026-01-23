Cardinals Rookie Dubbed Secret Superstar Entering 2026

The Arizona Cardinals currently are in the midst of sorting themselves out ahead of a busy 2026 offseason, with major questions at head coach and quarterback that must be answered before the trickle effects can follow.

The Cardinals' roster as a whole was largely dissapointing thanks to a mix of injuries and overal poor play, though the emergence of one rookie cornerback has massive appeal entering the future.

PFF says Denzel Burke is a secret superstar.

Denzel Burke Played Far Beyond Expectations in 2025

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zach Tantillo says the fifth-round pick was big for the Cardinals in an up-and-down season.

"Burke’s rookie season was a roller coaster. The fifth-round pick was asked to handle a heavy workload, and despite that responsibility, he allowed just three touchdowns — with two coming against Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. He surrendered more than 25 receiving yards to only three wide receivers all year and recorded three interceptions to lead all rookie cornerbacks," he wrote.

READ: This Candidate 'Firmly' in Running for Cardinals HC Job

The hope was to have Burke step in rotationally, as placing starting duties on a Day 3 pick doesn't typically pan out well.

However, the Cardinals were confident from the moment they drafted the Ohio State product in his ability to step up and play at the next level.

With names such as Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams all suffering injuries this season, that confidence was tested in Burke.

Towards the end of the season, Burke's play was good enough to bench former second-round pick Max Melton, giving Arizona a starting rookie tandem of Burke and Will Johnson.

“I think he's doing a good job. He really is. He understands positioning," Jonathan Gannon said of Burke towards the end of 2025.

"He understands strength and stress of each call and changes his technique accordingly. He's smart. Both of those rookie corners, I think their brain has allowed them to ascend this year with the more that they're playing. Just like everybody (he) wants some plays back, but I think he's doing a really good job. I really do.”

Burke finished the season with eight starts in 17 games, tallying 49 tackles and 11 passes defensed.

Whoever ultimately takes the Cardinals' head coaching gig will have some sorting out to do on the defensive side of the ball, though it's clear Burke's more than a capable defender when called upon.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News