Latest Cardinals Update on Trey Benson Isn't Exactly Inspiring

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just four weeks remaining in their 2025 season, and among the biggest storylines surrounding the team is the status of running back Trey Benson.

Benson, who's been on injured reserve since Week 5 after undergoing surgery to repair his knee, is just a few days away from his 21-day practice window closing. The Cardinals will be forced to place him on the active roster or lose him for the remainder of the season by Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave the following update on Benson.

Trey Benson's Future Cloudy Ahead of 2025 Finale

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We'll see. Not quite sure yet. I hope he keeps making progress and turning the corner. I want to see him out there. When he is ready to go, he will go," Gannon told reporters.

When asked last week what Benson needed to show to play, Gannon said, "Be mentally and physically ready to play.”

Benson had been a limited participant in his first few practices back before missing last Thursday and Friday. He's been ruled out for Arizona's last two games.

Ahead of their Week 13 loss to Los Angeles, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the following update on Benson:

"Cardinals RB Trey Benson – who has not played since Week 4 due to a meniscus injury – must be activated this week or his season is over. And with his practice window soon closing, there now is a real chance he will not be activated this week, per sources, and he will not be eligible to play again this season."

Trey Benson's Absence Has Loomed Large

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) breaks out of the backfield against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson averaged 5.5 yards per carry before getting injured, though he had just 29 rushing attempts before his injury. His explosive play tally (20+ yard rush) of two is still tied for all Cardinals running backs despite not playing since Week 4.

Needless to say, Arizona has struggled to run the ball in recent weeks, which has played a role in their shift towards a pass-heavy approach since Jacoby Brissett took over starting duties.

In their last three games, the Cardinals have ran the ball an average of 17.7 times per outing, which is second-last in the league only to the Las Vegas Raiders at 17.0 per Team Rankings.

On the flip side, Arizona's 44.7 attempts per game in the last three weeks ranks first.

Benson's absence from the Cardinals' running back room has been massive in numerous aspects, as the home-run hitter was supposed to be next in the line of running backs to handle the load after James Conner's season-ending injury.

Now, those high expectations for Benson's sophomore season may be entirely doused with the reality of him missing the rest of the season.

