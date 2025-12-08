Jonathan Gannon Sends Message to Cardinals Fans

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals suffered another deflating loss on Sunday, and fans are starting to truly turn against the organization.

Arizona dropped to 3-10 on the season with a 45-17 blowout to the Los Angeles Rams, officially allowing 40+ points to each NFC West opponent in 2025.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon finds himself on the hot seat entering the final stretch of the season, and when asked to deliver a message to fans, this is what he offered:

“We’ll come out the other side. We will. I know that.”

Gannon's crew has now established two separate five-game losing streaks in 2025.

“You just come back to work. It's hard. There's no doubt it's hard. It's been a lot of adversity here, but we'll come back. We will come out of the other side better for it. I know that," Gannon continued.

The Cardinals allowed 500 net yards of offense to the Rams on an afternoon where it initially looked like Arizona would be competitive -- jumping out to a 7-0 lead after the first drive.

Yet over the course of the game, Los Angeles simply proved to be the better side -- by a wide margin.

“Collectively we couldn't stop them, and then we didn't put up a lot of points. It's not complementary football. They're scoring, you're not scoring. You need some stops. You have to put some points on the board," Gannon continued.

“... The thing that stands out to me were the explosives on mixed downs, which going into the game we talked about that. That's how they make their hay and they made their hay today. We didn't even get it to third down I think in two or three drives. And like I said, give them credit. That's a good unit, but we have to play better than that.”

The Cardinals now have to take a serious look at themselves in the mirror if they're going to recover in the final four-week stretch of the season.

“Technique and fundamentals," Gannon answered when asked what needs to be done more consistently.

"Which lead to execution. Which lead to playing complementary football and which lead to not getting the brakes get beat off you at home.”

The Cardinals are on the road to face the Houston Texans in Week 15.

