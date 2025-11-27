How Calais Campbell Already Earned Extra $500,000

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell probably knows where the Fountain of Youth is.

If he doesn't, he's sure playing like it.

The 39-year-old is impressing even in his 18th season at the professional level, as Campbell has dominated in the trenches and has been a bright spot for the Cardinals in an otherwise dismal 3-8 season.

Campbell, according to Spotrac, even earned himself an extra chunk of change - and is well on his way to earning even more.

Calais Campbell Hits Sack Incentive

Campbell's 5.5 sacks this season saw him hit an extra $500,000 in bonus money this season according to Michael Ginnitti - and with two more sacks, he can double that figure.

With 5 1/2 sacks, #Cardinals DE Calais Campbell has vested a $500,000 bonus this season.



He can double it by reaching 7 1/2. — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 26, 2025

Campbell's set for a $6 million cap hit in what is shaping up to be his final season in the league barring a change of mind. $4.25 million was guaranteed and Spotrac is showing he also has playing time incentives for 54% of snaps ($500,000) and 58% ($1 million).

Thus far he's played in all eleven games but has played 49% of snaps - though the Cardinals do a good job of heavily rotating their defensive front. Dalvin Tomlinson leads all Arizona defensive linemen at 355 snaps on the year, which is only two above Campbell.

Campbell is second only to Josh Sweat for sacks in Arizona while also adding 30 tackles and two passes defensed.

He passes the advanced metric test, too. Campbell's Pro Football Focus grade of 77.4 ranks tenth among players at his position.

Many thought Campbell arriving back to the desert was just a reunion to see the veteran ride off into the sunset with the team that drafted him back in 2008 - though his impact has clearly extended beyond those measures.

“It’s been a long time since I played in this stadium as a Cardinal,” Campbell said after making his official return to State Farm Stadium in Week 2.

“But it felt good, just coming out onto the field, running out (of) the tunnel. That’s when the emotion kind of hit me, and I was kind of doing the same things I used to do when I was a young, athletic man.

“I felt the love from the crowd, that was awesome. Going down the end zone and praying like I do and seeing all those familiar faces and people with my jersey and all the love I got. It was pretty surreal.”

He's been well worth the wait, and every penny too.

