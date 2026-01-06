Cardinals Labeled NFL’s Worst Head Coaching Opening for 2026

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have fired Jonathan Gannon, and the search for their next head coach now begins.

After a historically bad 3-14 season, the Cardinals move into 2026 with hope of going from worst-to-first in a tough NFC West division, as owner Michael Bidwill believes Arizona can turn things around this offseason.

"We want to win. This was a decision that was based solely off winning. When I look at what other teams have done, and frankly, historically, we've done a quick turnaround in our not too distant past, I am looking forward to that, and I hope it's going to be in the first year, not in the second year," Bidwill said.

"But we're confident that our search is going to be thorough, it's going to be broad, and we're going to select the right coach."

The Cardinals will need to hit a home-run hire in order for that to happen, but according to CBS Sports, that might be a challenge — they're ranked the worst opening across the league.

Why Cardinals Rank as Worst NFL Head Coach Opening

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill talks with head coach Jonathan Gannon before playing against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of the six current NFL openings, here's why CBS Sports' Jared Dubin placed the Cardinals at dead last:

"Arizona lost 14 of its final 15 games this season and looked incredibly listless in doing so. The Cardinals have an uncertain quarterback situation with Kyler Murray seemingly not long for the team, and they really have no viable path to solving that situation this offseason unless it becomes a three-quarterback draft or the Jets decide to pass on someone like Dante Moore (if he enters) or Fernando Mendoza at No. 2 overall.

"Arizona is set to have only around $21 million in cap room (and only $9.8 million in effective cap space), per Over the Cap, so it's not like there are a lot of resources here to solve the various roster issues.

"They do have players like Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Paris Johnson Jr., Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Garrett Williams, Walter Nolen and Will Johnson, but there are still a lot of holes here and not that much to build around."

Other openings across the league include the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cardinals do have pieces, which is why there was genuine excitement around the team heading into 2025 before a hefty mix of injuries, some bad luck and poor play/coaching from all phases led to an eye-opening finish.

Arizona certainly isn't the top choice for many coaching candidates, but all it takes is the right person to walk into the building.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News