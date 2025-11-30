How to Watch, Listen, Stream Cardinals' NFC Clash With Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 action in hopes of avoiding their mathematical elimination from the postseason.

Can they save themselves from a historical feat for all the wrong reasons?

Baker Mayfield is expected to suit up today for Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers look to stop their own three-game losing skid.

How can you watch and listen to their Week 13 tilt at Raymond James Stadium?

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Sunday, Nov. 30 Time: 11:00 AM MST

11:00 AM MST TV Channel: FOX

FOX Broadcast team: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) Stream: NFL+ on mobile (check local listings)

NFL+ on mobile (check local listings) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Radio broadcast team: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon walks the sidelines as his team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are 3-8 riding into today with more questions than answers at this point in time.

Their next task doesn't get any easier, as Todd Bowles presents one of the toughest challenges for any offense thanks to his complex defensive schemes.

“What he does too is because he knows your protection rules, he's going to exploit them, so you have to have some changeups," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on facing Bowles.

"You have to know when things are coming. He shows the ability to get free runners on everybody so we're going to have to live through some of those downs. We're going to have to be on it as far as communication on the road and making sure (that) we're on the right people.

"Then (QB) Jacoby's (Brissett) going to have to know when he is hot, when he is warm and when he is not. It's hard to do that, but that's going to be a big part of the game plan because he's going to generate free runners. We know that. That's a known. You can't take horrific plays. Those plays can't be horrific plays. He gets you on a third down, a punt’s not the worst thing in the world there. A sack fumble touchdown is, so we have to be on that.”

Arizona is quickly falling down the standings of the NFL, and with the Buccaneers looking to make a postseason push themselves, both sides have some high stakes on the line entering today.

We'll see if Marvin Harrison Jr.'s return can provide a boost for the Cardinals.

