Buccaneers Expecting Major Baker Mayfield Boost vs Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting Baker Mayfield to start today against the Arizona Cardinals, according to various insiders.

Mayfield, who sprained his AC joint last week, will push through the pain in hopes of stopping Tampa's three-game losing streak entering today.

From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a left shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source."

Tampa also is expected to see RB Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), and LB Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) active according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The Buccaneers have a 63.8% chance to win according to ESPN analytics.

Arizona is also expecting a boost to their offense as Marvin Harrison Jr. is slated to return after missing the last two weeks due to appendicitis - you can read more about that here .

The Cardinals were nothing short of complimentary towards Mayfield this week, even when he seemed in doubt of missing Week 13 action.

“In my experience with Baker, he’s as tough as they come. If you have to ask like one thing to describe Baker, his toughness is probably the first thing I think of. I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t play," Calais Campbell told reporters.

“Just given the circumstances and where they are trying to fight for their division and trying to earn a playoff spot mentality. I expect Baker to play. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t. … I know he’s tough as it goes. If he can’t play, it’s because he can’t play.”

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon added:

“In my opinion, he's one of the toughest players in the entire NFL. If he can play, I'm sure he'll play. But you've got to have two plans ready. You really do because there are different players. Is their scheme going to change a lot? Probably not a ton, but you definitely have to be ready for Baker, and the plan would be a touch different if we're playing (Buccaneers QB) Teddy (Bridgewater).”

Arizona is 3-8 on the year and hopes to avoid another long losing streak while Tampa is first place in the NFC South despite being 6-5.

We'll officially find out 90 minutes prior to kickoff (11:00 AM MST) if Baker is good to go, but all signs indicate Tampa will have their franchise passer back in the saddle.

