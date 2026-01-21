Rising Cardinals Coach in High Demand for Offensive Coordinator Role

Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell has just completed his third offensive coordinator interview of the 2026 offseason, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's X post:

"The Falcons interviewed Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell for their OC job today, source said. He was with the Chargers for OC yesterday and Commanders previously."

The Cardinals move into the offseason having seen multiple coaches depart the desert, most notably head coach Jonathan Gannon after he was fired following a 3-14 record.

Assistant coaches such as defensive backs coach Patrick Toney (Ole Miss DC) and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III (Michigan State DL coach) have already found new homes.

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing recently joined the Detroit Lions in the same role while Gannon has interviewed for three different roles within the last week.

Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork also interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' OC position earlier this month.

Terrell was hired by Gannon after he assumed duties in 2023 and was thought to have been a potential candidate to take over offensive coordinator duties in Arizona if Gannon stuck around.

That merit seems to have traveled across the league with three different offensive coordinator interviews.

Terrell oversaw a Cardinals passing offense that saw two pass-catchers in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson hit over 1,000 yards receiving in 2025. Arizona's offense suffered a plethora of injuries across the board and ultimately finished atop the NFL in total passing attempts.

Terrell, just 34-years-old, fits the mold of a young, up-and-coming play-caller that feels like he's just scratching the surface of his potential as a coach.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals weren't able to showcase much of that over his three seasons in the desert.

Now, Arizona moves into the future looking to hit the reload button rather than reloading.

"It simply gets down to wins and losses. I don't want to look through every play or every game or everything along those lines. At the end of the day, it's pretty simple," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said after firing Gannon.

"It boils down to wins and losses, and we let too many of them get away. But I think he built a great foundation when Monti talks about culture that team-first culture is alive and well here, I think one of the silver linings with the injuries, we've got a lot of young players that got a lot of playtime this year, and they'll be ready to go next year. And so I think that's going to benefit us in the future and so that is a silver lining as well."

