Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Exciting Update Ahead of Cardinals vs Buccaneers

ARIZONA -- It looks as if Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is trending towards his return to action.

After missing the last two games due to appendicitis, Harrison is tracking towards playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

From ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss:

"There’s a 'solid' chance that Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. plays tomorrow in Tampa, a source told me. Arizona will then have a potent one-two punch at receiver with MHJ and Michael Wilson."

Harrison was initially deemed questionable this week but practiced all three days entering the weekend.

Harrison spoke for the first time in weeks with reporters after Friday's practice.

"It was a long two weeks, obviously, but feels good to be back out here and try to take it day-by-day with everything," Harrison told reporters on his appendicitis.

"Random, very random. Came out of nowhere Monday night, I think, checked in the hospital like 2 AM Tuesday morning."

Now, the Cardinals hope Harrison can return and add to the production guys such as Trey McBride and Michael Wilson have seen in recent weeks.

Wilson particularly has popped off in Arizona's last two games, which hasn't surprised Harrison at all.

"Obviously, I always knew what Mike was capable of and then obviously having Trey [McBride] as well. Always have full confidence in all our skill guys, and we can go out there and make plays and get opportunities," he said.

Harrison's 2025 hasn't exactly gone to plan, as the expected sophomore surge hasn't quite happened.

While Harrison has indeed displayed much of the talent that made him the No. 4 overall pick in 2024, the inconsistency and overall lack of involvement in Drew Petzing's offense has been a major talking point surrounding the team.

"I think when we install the plan and you kind of figure out who's up and where we're putting the guys and stuff like that kind of answers a lot of those questions," Jacoby Brissett said on Wednesday with getting Harrison back in the lineup.

"Obviously, today's first and second down stuff, so finding ways to use both of them and (TE) Trey (McBride) and (WR Greg) Dortch. All those guys are very deserving of the ball, (so) (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) has his work cut out for him this week, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds. I'm looking forward to all those guys making a lot of plays.”

Sunday looks to be an opportunity to reverse those trends.

