New Name Emerges as Cardinals HC Search Takes Latest Turn

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search takes another twist.

The Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo:

The #AZCardinals are interviewing #Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coaching job today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Brady has a second interview upcoming with the #Ravens (per our @TomPelissero) and spoke to the #Raiders and #Falcons as well. pic.twitter.com/80qHjiMJIw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2026

The news comes hours after it was revealed the Cardinals would not have their scheduled interview with Robert Saleh, as he ended up taking the Tennessee Titans' head coaching gig.

Arizona also lost out on reported finalist Jeff Hafley after the Miami Dolphins snatched his services.

The Cardinals, after swinging and missing with defensive head coach Jonathan Gannon, could look to zero in on an offensive mind for their next leader.

Brady was with the famous LSU 2019 national championship team as their passing game coordinator and receivers coach before jumping to the NFL to become the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator for two years.

After he was ultimately fired by Carolina, he took a spot on Buffalo's quarterbacks coach and eventually settled into their offensive coordinator role.

His work with the Bills' offense and particularly Josh Allen is exciting as Arizona hopes to potentially find their next quarterback of the future unless Kyler Murray ultimately sticks around.

Brady does not have any prior head coaching experience, though to keep pace in an innovative NFC West, a fresh offensive mind might just be what the Cardinals need.

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that," said Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on their head coaching search.

"There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

The Cardinals also have names such as Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver on their list of potential candidates.

Arizona is one of six teams currently looking for their next head coach.

