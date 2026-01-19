Insider Raises Biggest Question on Cardinals Coaching Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals hope to move into the next stages of the coaching cycle, though a few major questions are being raised around the organization.

The Cardinals hope they can narrow down their initially wide range of candidates and possibilities still in play.

However, NFL insider Albert Breer asks if Arizona will be waiting for a heavily rumored candidate:

Will Cardinals Wait for Vance Joseph?

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When it to comes to their coaching search, current Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph seems to be one of the front-runners:

"I like the match of Vance Joseph with the Cardinals, with Joseph having spent four years in Arizona previously as Kliff Kingsbury’s defensive coordinator. The question, then, will be whether the team is willing to wait for him, as the Broncos make their way through the playoffs," said Breer.

This matches a report from NFL/Broncos Benjamin Allbright, who said, "Vance Joseph will get a strong look here, this job will be reacting to and waiting on some of the other dominoes to fall."

As far as waiting, Joseph isn't the only coaching candidate Arizona is forced to wait on.

The Cardinals reportedly requested to interview Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula and OC Mike LaFleur, though they'll have to wait until next week at a minimum to hire either if they're truly interested as the Rams are now in the NFC Championship Game.

That also goes for heavily-rumored candidates in Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak and Houston Texans DC Matt Burke on the AFC side.

Joseph spent prior seasons in Arizona as their defensive coordinator under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. After Kingsbury was fired, Joseph was interviewed for the open spot before it was eventually handed to Jonathan Gannon.

Shortly after, Joseph was hired by Sean Payton to conduct a Broncos defense that's currently considered to be one of the top units in the league.

Now, with Buffalo being the latest (and perhaps greatest) opening, the Cardinals have some awfully tough questions to answer.

Will Arizona feel the need to make an imminent move to replace Gannon? Is Joseph — or any other candidate currently in the postseason — worth risking the wait time for?

General manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill will have to wrestle that very question, which could possibly sway how they move forward.

