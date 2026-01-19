Cardinals HC Search Takes Hit as Dolphins Set to Steal Rumored Finalist

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the next stages of their head coaching search with another name crossed off their list.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to hire Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

From Adam Schefter on X:

"ESPN Sources: Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their head coach. Hafley completed his second interview with the the team today and will be their new head coach."

The Cardinals pegged Hafley as one of their 13 reported interview requests this offseason after firing head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Hafley was the only known finalist for the Cardinals' job at this time, as Arizona wanted to get him in the facility for a second interview.

However, Miami acted fast and go their man of the future. The move, from the Dolphins' perspective, isn't extremely surprising as he has ties to new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who previously was in Green Bay's personnel department.

Hafley's resume with the Packers' defense was impressive over his last two years, as he was one of the more coveted names in this year's coaching cycle.

So it made sense why Arizona would pursue him, though the Cardinals could be hit again in their coaching search as coveted prospect Robert Saleh is set to meet with the Titans. Tennessee, who was very interested in Hafley, now may push their chips all in for Saleh.

Hafley landed in the third tier of our head coach rankings alongside his fellow inexperienced defensive play-callers:

"The Cardinals swung and missed on Gannon, but that doesn't mean they should strictly avoid somebody of his prior mold this time around.

"All of Burke, Shula, Hafley and Minter have done commendable jobs with their respective defensive units, though none have established prior head coaching experience. Burke's led what many believe to be the league's best defense while Shula and Hafley are among the hottest names to watch in either this cycle or next."

Another twist for the Cardinals' coaching search came this morning with the Buffalo Bills firing head coach Sean McDermott after several seasons at the helm.

We'll see if the Cardinals can make a swing for the veteran McDermott, but another top opening in the NFL just became available, and Arizona now has more competition for filling their vacancy.

