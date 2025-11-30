Who's In, Who's Out? Cardinals, Bucs Get Massive Boost in Final Inactives

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both getting some crucial names back ahead of their Week 13 duel at Raymond James Stadium.

Blockbuster names such as Baker Mayfield and Marvin Harrison Jr. are officially good to go after each star was questionable heading into the weekend.

Official inactives for both teams:

Arizona Cardinals

Inactives: Max Melton, Elijah Jones, Emari Demercado, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Hayden Conner, Walter Nolen III

Harrison and starting running back Bam Knight are officially active for Arizona, hoping to provide a big boost to a Cardinals offense that hasn't quite been able to get over the hump in recent weeks.

Still, they've seen solid production in the passing game - particularly with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. A top storyline to watch is how Arizona will deploy Harrison back into their offense.

"All those guys are very deserving of the ball, (so) (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) has his work cut out for him this week, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds," Jacoby Brissett told reporters this week.

"I'm looking forward to all those guys making a lot of plays.”

Kelvin Beachum is also active today after being questionable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactives: Connor Bazelak, Kaevon Merriweather, Luke Haggard, Benjamin Morrison, Elijah Klein, Elijah Simmons

Mayfield, Haason Reddick and Bucky Irving are all active for Tampa Bay today after previously being ruled questionable.

For a Bucs squad clinging on to first place in the NFC South despite their current three-game losing streak, the availability of the aforementioned players is huge going into today.

Mayfield told Tampa reporters this week his sprained AC joint is not the same shoulder injury he suffered back in Cleveland - one where he played through and ultimately did more damage than good.

"I don't think I was physically able to do the things I wanted to in 2021 with a hurt shoulder. That's the biggest thing, [I] don't want to hold this team back," he said (h/t ESPN).

"I had dislocated my shoulder completely, had a torn labrum, partial [tear in the] rotator cuff and cracked the bone in the socket, so it's very different. Now, it's just truly about pain tolerance management, being able to move around and being able to throw and go from there."

Kickoff is at 11:00 AM MST.

