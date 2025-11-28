Bucs vs Cardinals Injury Report: Major Stars Questionable for Week 13 Clash

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both have some serious names who were listed as questionable entering this weekend.

Ahead of their Week 13 clash, the Cardinals are listing all of Kelvin Beachum (groin), Hayden Conner (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Bam Knight (knee) and Max Melton (heel) as questionable.

This comes after Arizona ruled Trey Benson (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Will Hernandez (hip/knee), Christian Jones (knee), Walter Nolen (knee) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) as out already.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ruled out Ben Morrison (hamstring) and Rashad Wisdom (quad).

Ben Bredeson (hamstring), Jamel Dean (hip), Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Anthony Nelson (ribs) and Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) are questionable for the Buccaneers.

More on Baker Mayfield, Marvin Harrison Jr. Injuries

Tampa coach Todd Bowles told reporters today Mayfield was trending towards starting after being a full participant in today's practice. Every Buccaneers player that's questionable was a full participant and has practiced the last two days.

Mayfield sprained his AC joint last Sunday.

“In my opinion, he's one of the toughest players in the entire NFL. If he can play, I'm sure he'll play. But you've got to have two plans ready," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this week on Mayfield

"You really do because they are different players. Is their scheme going to change a lot? Probably not a ton, but you definitely have to be ready for Baker, and the plan would be a touch different if we're playing (Buccaneers QB) Teddy (Bridgewater).”

Back in the desert, only Beachum and Melton have missed practices this week for Arizona's questionable players. Each questionable player practiced in limited fashion for the Cardinals on Friday.

Harrison met with reporters today and said he feels good despite still having some discomfort - you can read more about that here. He has missed the last two weeks due to appendicitis.

Harrison's presence will be needed if the Cardinals will overcome one of the best defensive minds in the league when it comes to Bowles.

"Ever since I've been in the league. He's cool because he's, I would use the term, curious. He studies," Gannon said on his respect for Bowles.

"He really does, because he's adapted every stop that he's been at. You see midyear he'll change things. (He) has his staples, but he's very creative. He understands the run game really well and how to attack it. He understands protections really well and how to attack them. He puts his players in good spots. He's one of the best out there in my opinion.”

The Cardinals and Buccaneers will have the opportunity to make two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday.

Official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff (11 AM MST) on Sunday.

