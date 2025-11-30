Top 3 Cardinals vs Buccaneers Prop Bets You Need to See for Week 13

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 action all but out of the postseason picture, as a loss to Baker Mayfield and co. will officially eliminate them from the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is pushing through an AC joint sprain to help keep Tampa's hopes alive and well. They've lost their last three outings but are still first in the NFC South.

As such, the stakes are high for both sides - here's the top prop bets we could find this week:

Prop: Jacoby Brissett OVER 266.5 Passing Yards

Covers.com: "Jacoby Brissett has been a bright spot for the floundering Arizona Cardinals, and I expect him to keep slinging the ball in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Since taking over as Arizona’s starting QB, Brissett has averaged 314.5 passing yards on 43.5 attempts per game across six contests. Brissett has passed for at least 300 yards three times, including each of his last two games.

"He’s gone for no fewer than 258 yards in all six starts, and he’s hit the Over on this line four times.

"Tampa Bay has been stingy against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game at 97.6. The Bucs’ passing defense has been a bit easier to attack, surrendering the sixth-most yards at 243.5.

"Arizona’s running backs have been banged up all season, so don’t expect the Cards to lean on the run game in this one. Brissett should continue to let it rip in a favorable defensive matchup."

Prop: Baker Mayfield OVER 232.5 Passing Yards

DraftKings: "Bucky Irving’s absence forced Mayfield to throw the ball more often. While Irving is set to return, the game script calls for lots of passing.

"Because the Cardinals pass the ball a ton, the Buccaneers are likely going to match that to keep up with the scoring. The 45.5 point total indicates a decently high-scoring game, which is expected with a Mayfield vs. Brissett matchup.

"Mayfield has hit this over in five of 10 full games this season."

Prop: Tez Johnson Under 16.5 Yards Longest Reception

Sportsbook Review: "Johnson has only recorded 23 receptions this season. But he’s averaging 12.3 yards per catch, and he's tallied three 20-plus-yard grabs. However, Johnson has failed to put up a catch of 17 yards or more in seven of his 10 games this season.

"The Cardinals are allowing an average of 10.9 yards per completion, which ranks 17th leaguewide. It’s not a great number, but it means this isn’t a favorable matchup for Johnson. Additionally, the Cardinals have allowed just 31 receptions for 20 or more yards this season, which ranks 12th-best leaguewide."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News