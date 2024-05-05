Chargers News: Assessing Pros, Cons of Rookie DB Cam Hart
The Los Angeles Chargers 2024 draft class was seen by many as a resounding success for the new regime. New head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz put together a clinic on drafting, getting multiple potential starters and some potential steals along the way.
Within this was the team's selection of cornerback Cam Hart out of Notre Dame, who many saw as a good value pick. Alex Insdorf of Chargers Wire heavily praised the pick, assessing the pros and cons of Hart within.
"Hart had a high 9.00 RAS score and one of the highest man coverage grades on PFF last season amongst the class (81.0). In zone coverage, he scored 73.9. He wasn’t afraid to take any matchup that was thrown his way. Hart had one of his better games on tape last season when he matched up against Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Ohio State."
If Hart can become even a solid depth piece for the Bolts, this will be a great selection. Los Angeles had issues in their secondary last season, something Hart could look to take advantage of. However, injuries have been a concern for Hart over his career.
"There is a slight injury concern here. Hart has two surgically repaired shoulders as a slightly older corner, hence the slight fall on draft boards. But for the potential value here and how good the tape is, I think the Chargers were smart to take the chance here."
Hart has the skills needed to become a good player within the NFL, he just needs to stay on the field of play. For the Chargers, the hope is that Hart can perform up to par and make this pick look even better.
