Chargers News: LA Applauded for Controversial Draft Decision
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to forgo picking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, instead taking offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame. While grabbing Alt is a great pick, many believed that the Bolts should have gone with one of the elite wide receivers in the draft class due to a massive need.
However, the Chargers ended up grabbing a receiver in the second round, trading up to land Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. McConkey is seen by many as a steal for the Bolts in the early second round, including Alex Insdorf of Chargers Wire.
"The Chargers swapped 4th and 5th-round selections with the Patriots to make sure they got their guy in McConkey. In grading the trade first, it’s pretty good value for the Chargers. Some teams get taxed heavily or even lose a draft pick in trading up multiple spots in the late first to early second round. Hortiz did well in terms of evaluating the trade and pulling the trigger on it."
McConkey was great for the Bulldogs, helping them to win two titles during his time with the team. He should be able to step right into the Bolts lineup and help their offense run more smoothly alongside second-year receiver Quentin Johnston.
"McConkey graded in the 85th percentile of PFF’s grade against single coverage last season. He runs a full complement of routes and can contribute to the team’s lead X, Z, or slot spots from day one. At Georgia, he was able to play 70% of his snaps on the outside."
Overall, the Bolts did a great job landing both a starting tackle and wide receiver in the first two rounds of the draft. Los Angeles is looking to get themselves back to a place of contention next season, making this a solid start for the new regime.
