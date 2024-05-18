Chargers News: Bolts Ascend Post-Draft ESPN Rankings, But Stay Relatively Unloved
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping desperately to bounce back from their abysmal 5-12 season finish in 2023. To wit, the team has wholly revamped its front office and coaching staff, now led by new general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, respectively.
ESPN, for one, does think that the team seems to have enjoyed a solid run through the 2024 NFL Draft, wherein the club selected eight intriguing prospects, led by former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt. That said, the team still isn't particularly highly regarded.
In this latest list, the Bolts were ranked at No. 22 pick, moving up from its No. 26 ranking ahead of the draft, following the bulk of the NFL's free agent moves.
"This offseason has featured the departures of some of the Chargers' best players, including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, tight end Gerald Everett and running back Austin Ekeler," Kris Rhim of ESPN writes. "Los Angeles hasn't made any noticeable upgrades at those spots, but it has done so on the O-line. To help build the running offense and protect quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers signed center Bradley Bozeman and general manager Joe Hortiz used the fifth pick to draft Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt."
Rhim and the rest of the Worldwide Leader may be dubious, but the impact of Harbaugh especially should never be disclaimed.
