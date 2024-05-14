Chargers News: Key Offensive Addition Already Forging Connection with Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. is already forging a connection with Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. He inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Los Angeles as a free agent, following a yearlong stint with the Carolina Panthers.
During a presser Monday, the 6-foot-3 wideout explained that Herbert sent him a text almost as soon as he signed to introduce himself and begin developing chemistry with his new pass catcher.
"He's a top-five QB in this league any given year, you know?" Chark said. "Being here and seeing the way that he works and catching passes from him, the timing has been great."
"I've played with many QBs in my career so being able to play with an elite guy is definitely something I'm excited to do," Chark explained. "I feel like he can help me in a lot of different ways."
Chark went on to explain his approach to the game.
"Everything always starts with competing," Chark said. "That's what this game is about, that's the nature of this game. So, coming in and competing, but also the things I've done well over the years — I've been really good at stretching the field.
"Having a quarterback like Justin, that's something he excels at," Chark added. "It's only going to bring me up a notch. Justin is the type of quarterback that elevates the guys around him, so why be a part of something like that?"
