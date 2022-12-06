Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds: Week 14 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers enter Week 14 coming off a loss for the third time in four weeks. The team has hit a rough patch of late and things won't get any easier with Dolphins coming to town.

Now holding a 6-6 record, the Chargers are entering desperation mode to keep their playoff hopes alive. In essence, they'll need to win at least four of the next five games to give themselves a shot at reaching the postseason.

Like the Chargers, Miami is coming off a loss, but they've won five of their last six games.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 14:

Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins -3 Moneyline : Dolphins (-167), Chargers (+140)

: Dolphins (-167), Chargers (+140) Over/under: 52.5 points

The Chargers enter this week's matchup as a three-point underdog to the Dolphins, a fairly close line in which the oddsmakers see this game being decided by a field goal.

The game's point total is slated at 52.5 points, the second-highest over/under line among the games this week. The Dolphins have averaged 25 points per game this season, while the Chargers have averaged 23 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

