Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Raiders Week 13
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Raiders Week 13 matchup.
LAS VEGAS – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Raiders Week 13 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Location: Allegiant Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jason Moore Jr., RB Sony Michel, C Corey Linsley, RT Trey Pipkins III, WR Mike Williams
- Raiders: CB Tyler Hall, RB Brittain Brown, TE Jesper Horsted, DT Neil Farrell Jr., DT Kendal Vickers, DT Andrew Billings
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
