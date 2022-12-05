Chargers' Banged-Up Offensive Line Overwhelmed in 27-20 Loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS – The Chargers entered Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium short-handed across the offensive line, and that left quarterback Justin Herbert scrambling for the better part of four quarters in the team's 27-20 loss to the Raiders.

Center Corey Linsley is dealing with a concussion and right tackle Trey Pipkins reaggravated his sprained MCL last week, which prevented them from being available against the Raiders.

That left the Chargers to turn towards Will Clapp at center and Foster Sarell at right tackle. In doping so, the Raiders exploited the backup offensive lineman, busting through the protection on a regular occurrence.

"Yeah, it was tough out there. The rush was coming," Staley said of the pressure the Raiders applied on Herbert. "They had a lot of different designer looks. They brought a lot of cover zero tonight. There was a lot of different personnel groupings in there. There was a lot of people in there and I thought that we were good at times and then at times, a little bit leaky."

The Raiders delivered 14 quarterback hits on Herbert and sacked him five times. Chandler Jones, who entered the game with 0.5 a sack, produced a season-high five quarterback hits and three sacks. He routinely wrecked havoc rushing off the side of Sarell.

"We were trying to make good adjustments based on some of the looks," Staley said. "Making sure that he was protected, make sure we were giving enough help to our tackles and then do enough to get our guys open."

Herbert, who finished the game completing 28-of-47 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown, credited Clapp and Sarell for stepping in despite their performance being a rough one.

"They did a great job of battling," Herbert said. "It's never easy going up against a front seven like that. They're very talented, they're very well coached on that side of the ball and it was a tough day for us."

Herbert was sacked 12 times through his first 10 games this season. But his last three outings, the protection has broke down, causing the numbers to sky-rocked as they total 14 sacks.

Even as Herbert faced pressure in his face all afternoon, they still went into halftime with a 13-10 lead. But the third quarter was where the game shifted on its head and the Chargers couldn’t get out of their own way. They allowed two touchdowns on back-to-back drives to open up the third quarter that followed a fumble by running back Austin Ekeler and a 52-yard missed field goal by Cameron Dicker.

"The third quarter was where the game was decided today," Staley said. "Coming out of the half, we had a good screen going, fumble and then give up a tough pass in the end zone that was really a good throw and catch. We were right on, give credit to them. And then the next drive, it's a two-play drive, kind of a one punch on the flea flicker."

The Chargers didn’t do themselves any favors, falling short of recording any points in the third quarter. The offense hasn't recorded a third quarter touchdown in seven consecutive games dating back to Week 5.

Both of the Las Vegas touchdowns in the third quarter were scored by Devante Adams, who gave Chargers fits in coverage. Adams caught eight passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Missed tackles was a common theme for the Chargers defense which led to drives being extended. Whether it was Adams beating the coverage or Josh Jacobs making guys miss, the Raiders offense had their way, totaling 404 yards.

"He's the leading rusher. He's gotta be doing something right," safety Derwin James said. "But we still had chances to make plays. First half, we came out to a great start but in that third quarter, I feel like is when the game kind of took a swing."

The Chargers have hit a rough patch, losing three of their last four games, which has resulted in their record dipping to 6-6. As their playoff hopes have taken another substantial blow, there's still games remaining to reach the 10-win mark, though that doesn't leave much of any room for error.

"Thinking and worrying about this one isn't gonna help us with the next one," Herbert said after the loss. "So we got to watch the film and get better from it."

The Chargers will host the Dolphins at SoFi Stadium in Week 14 for another primetime showing on Sunday Night Football.

