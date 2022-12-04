Pregame Report: Chargers at Raiders Week 13
The Chargers will take on the Raiders in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS – The Chargers (6-5) and Raiders (4-7) will face off in Week 13 for their second of two meetings this season.
Here's a look at the Week 13 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Raiders.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- Allegiant Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: CBS
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- OUT: WR Mike Williams, C Corey Linsley, RT Trey Pipkins
- QESTIONABLE: LB Drue Tranquill, S Nasir Adderley, DL Breiden Fehoko
Raiders:
- OUT: TE Jesper Horsted, DT Kendal Vickers
- QESTIONABLE: DT Andrew Billings, RB Brandon Bolden, G Lester Cotton, RB Josh Jacobs, LB Denzel Perryman
Betting odds
- Point spread: Raiders -2.5
- Moneyline: Raiders (-138), Chargers (+115)
- Over/under: 49.5 points
*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Things to watch
- How the Chargers offensive line will fare: Justin Herbert has been sacked nine times the last two games and his protection could worsen this week against the Raiders. The Chargers offensive line will be without center Corey Linsley (concussion) and Trey Pipkins (knee). Will Clapp and Foster Sarell will each receive starting nods as a result of the team's injuries.
- Containing Josh Jacobs: The Chargers haven’t been able to stop the run nearly all season, allowing an average of 151 rushing yards per game. But will this week be any different? They have a tall order to face, as Jacobs leads the league with 1,159 rushing yards.
- The impact of Keenan Allen: The Chargers No. 1 target has been plagued with a hamstring injury for most of this season. But after playing in each of the last two games and set to take the field again this week, Allen looks to have put the lingering injury behind him. In the last two games, he's hauled in 10 catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.