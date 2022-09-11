Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

INGLEWOOD – After months of discussing how team's around the league look on paper, the season opener is finally upon us.

The Los Angeles Chargers will begin the 2022 season against their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. Similarly enough, both teams pulled off blockbuster deals this offseason with the Chargers acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack and the Raiders landing wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Chargers and Raiders also were active spenders in free agency. The rosters of the two teams indicate they're poised to presumably make the playoffs, but it won't be an easy road getting through the gauntlet of the AFC West.

The betting odds for this Week 1 matchup have been out for some time now, but as kickoff approaches closer, the odds can see a minor shift on game day. However, that has not been the case for this divisional game to start the season.

After beginning the week with the Chargers favored by 3.5 points, the spread has not seen any movement. The moneyline for each team to win outright and point total also hasn't changed since the start of the week.

Among notable factors that can lead to the betting lines seeing minor adjustments are the health of the rosters.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) are considered doubtful, according to the final injury report. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) is questionable after popping up on the injury report for the first time this week on Friday. But, despite three Chargers players receiving game designations, the odds remain the same.

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers -188, Raiders +155

: Chargers -188, Raiders +155 Over/under: 52 points

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 game is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

