Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1: Game Prediction

The long, anticipated wait is over as Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is here.

The Chargers will play host to the Raiders, starting the season with a classic AFC West showdown. Both teams enter the year with playoff aspirations following an aggressive approach to the offseason in how they've structured their rosters.

Friday's final injury report indicates the Chargers could be without a few notable players. Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) are both listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. The Chargers also had a late add to the injury report, as linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) popped up on Friday and is listed as questionable.

The Raiders are a fairly healthy group with linebacker Divine Deablo (wrist) being the only player for Las Vegas on the injury report. He did not receive a game designation and is expected to play.

Game Prediction

I see this game largely being determined by whichever team wins the battle in the trenches. Both teams have questions along the right side of their offensive lines.

Chargers first-round pick Zion Johnson will make his NFL debut at right guard and Trey Pipkins, who beat out Storm Norton in training camp, will serve the duties of the starting right tackle.

With minimal starting experience, the Chargers will need Johnson and Pipkins to settle in quickly as the Raiders will trot out two talented edge rushgers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

However, on the flip-side, the Raiders offensive line enters Week 1 with all sorts of uncertainty. They cut bait with Alex Leatherwood, last year's first-round pick, and will run out Lester Cotton at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. Cotton has never made a start in his NFL career and Eluemunor hasn’t been a consistent starter during his five seasons in the league, seeing just 14 starts in 53 games of being active.

The Chargers' new edge rusher duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa will take the field for the first time lining up opposite of one another. With Eluemunor being the guy Las Vegas will rely on along the right side, the Chargers will hold the edge, and should be able to create pressure early and often.

Like most AFC West matchups, I think this one comes down to the wire and is determined by one possession.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Raiders 24

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.