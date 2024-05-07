Chargers News: Former LA WR Signs with Direct AFC West Nemesis
Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton has signed with one of the team's most direct AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Guyton spent four years with the Chargers after signing with their practice squad in October of 2019. The undrafted free agent out of North Texas was first bumped up to the active roster in late 2019, but began to make an impact in 2020 when he caught 28 passes for a career-high 511 yards for three touchdowns. He had another productive season in 2021, catching 31 passes for 448 yards and another three touchdowns.
The following two seasons Guyton missed significant action due to a torn ACL, appearing in just 11 games in 2022-23. In total, he has 71 career receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns.
Guyton will now sign with the Raiders, which will reunite him with former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, who signed Guyton originally. He will join a receiving core led by Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, star rookie tight end Brock Bowers, This means he will go up against the Chargers twice this year.
The Chargers receiving room will have almost an entirely new look after the losses of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Guyton. The primary receivers the Bolts have retained from last season are Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. They've added in three rookie receivers through the draft in Ladd McConkey, Cornelius Johnson, and Brenden Rice. They also signed veteran Pro Bowl receiver D.J. Chark, and are hosting Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a visit.
More Chargers: Former Super Bowl Champion WR Visiting Chargers On Monday