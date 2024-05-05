Former Super Bowl Champion WR Visiting Chargers On Monday
The Los Angeles Chargers might not be done adding to their wide receiver room just yet. After drafting three wide receivers last week and signing D.J. Chark last Thursday, the Chargers are set to host two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
Valdes-Scantling is currently a free agent after spending the last two seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping them win two consecutive Super Bowls. He previously played for the 2018-2021 for the Green Bay Packers.
The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is coming off the worst season statistically of his career. In 2023, Valdes-Scantling caught 21 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown, all career-lows. He did add eight receptions for 128 yards during the postseason, and one Super Bowl touchdown catch. Overall, Valdes-Scantling has 186 catches for 3,155 yards and 16 touchdowns over six NFL seasons.
The 29-year-old receiver is known for his speed which makes him a potential deep threat, having run a 4.37-second 40-yard dash before getting drafted. The biggest issue for Valdes-Scantling lately has been drops, with the veteran receiver dropping several passes that could have gone for big gains and/or touchdowns.
After losing veteran receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, Chargers general manager stated that the team was planning to add to their receiving core in both the draft and in free agency. They've done that so far by drafting Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson, and signing Chark. They continue to follow through on their word by hosting Valdes-Scantling for a visit, even if they don't end up signing him.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Assessing Pros, Cons of Rookie DB Cam Hart