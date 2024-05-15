Chargers News: Week 1 Clash Rumored To Be Against AFC West Rival
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to ride the high of their exciting offseason into a successful campaign that will lead to at least a playoff berth. The team missed that opportunity in 2023, after dropping a near bottom-dwelling 5-12 record.
The team can certainly come out strong, especially with the new coaching staff in place, which includes Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers want to not only return to AFC relevancy but also challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown.
Of course, this means they will also have to beat their other divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news is the Chargers can start that off right away, as they are rumored to be taking on the Raiders for Week 1.
This game has not yet been confirmed, but it would be a great way for the Chargers to usher in the Harbaugh era. The Raiders also have a new head coach Antonio Pierce, so it will be interesting to see if Pierce can hang with the knowledge and experience that Harbaugh brings.
Getting a win in Week 1 would do wonders for the Chargers for more than just bragging rights. The team will need to start strong if they are to show the league that they should be feared.
The biggest worry right now with the team is the wide receiver unit. Currently, the room is comprised of upcoming second-year Quentin Johnston, and veterans D.J. Chark, and Joshua Palmer, along with rookies Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and more.
The unit will need to get open and fast if they are to combat the pass rush of the Raiders, which is led by Maxx Crosby and the newly acquired defensive lineman, Christian Wilkins.
This Week 1 battle will be incredible if it beomes confirmed. The Chargers can knock off their divisional rivals and start the season with a big win.