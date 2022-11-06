Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Inactives
The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also had two players labeled as questionable, featuring WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin).
The Falcons had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) have each been ruled out, while S Erik Harris (ankle) was deemed questionable.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Falcons have released which players will be inactive for the Week 9 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- K Dustin Hopkins
- WR Keenan Allen
- CB Kemon Hall
- WR Mike Williams
- OLB Chris Rumph
- DL Jerry Tillery
Read More
Falcons inactives
- S Erik Harris
- CB A.J. Terrell
- ILB Nate Landman
- OL Chuma Edoga
- TE Anthony Firkser
- WR Bryan Edwards
- DL Matt Dickerson
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9
- Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction
- Chargers Place TE Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve, Sign WR Keelan Doss to Active Roster
- Injuries Worsen For Chargers Coming Off Bye Week
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.