Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Inactives

The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also had two players labeled as questionable, featuring WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin).

The Falcons had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) have each been ruled out, while S Erik Harris (ankle) was deemed questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Falcons have released which players will be inactive for the Week 9 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

CB Kemon Hall

WR Mike Williams

OLB Chris Rumph

DL Jerry Tillery

Falcons inactives

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

