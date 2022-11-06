Skip to main content

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 matchup are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report ruled out WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring). They also had two players labeled as questionable, featuring WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin).

The Falcons had three players receive a game designation on the final injury report. CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) have each been ruled out, while S Erik Harris (ankle) was deemed questionable.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Falcons have released which players will be inactive for the Week 9 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • QB Easton Stick
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • WR Keenan Allen
  • CB Kemon Hall
  • WR Mike Williams
  • OLB Chris Rumph
  • DL Jerry Tillery
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws under pressure against Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (55) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Dec 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (not pictured) over Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (55) for a touchdown in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Game Prediction

Falcons inactives

  • S Erik Harris
  • CB A.J. Terrell
  • ILB Nate Landman
  • OL Chuma Edoga
  • TE Anthony Firkser
  • WR Bryan Edwards
  • DL Matt Dickerson

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons