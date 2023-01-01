Chargers vs. Rams Game Day Betting Odds: Week 17 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Rams.

The Chargers and Rams will square off in Week 17 for the Battle of L.A. showdown.

As the regular seasons features just two games left, the Chargers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but could improve their postseason seeding. The Chargers have won four of the last five games and look to be hitting their stride down the final stretch.

For the Rams, their season has been full of disarray while they sit with twice as many losses as they have wins. This game will strictly be for bragging rights as their playoff hopes have come to an early ending.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 17 game:

Chargers vs. Rams Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers -6.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-275), Rams (+225)

: Chargers (-275), Rams (+225) Over/under: 40.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread opened in favor of the Chargers by 6.5 points and the line has seen no movement. While these two teams have had quite different seasons over the span of four months, the oddsmakers see the Chargers coming out on top by a touchdown.

Like the game's spread, the point total also hasn't seen a shift, still sitting at 40.5 points, one of the lowest over/under lines of the week. The Chargers have averaged 22 points per game this season, while the Rams average 19 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

