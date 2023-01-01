Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Inactives
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers final injury report featured just two players who received a game designation. Safety Derwin James (concussion) was ruled out and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) was deemed questionable.
On the Rams' injury front, they had a handful of players to receive game designations. Center Brian Allen (calf), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (not injury related) and tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) are questionable.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Colts have released which players will be inactive for the Week 16 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- S Derwin James Jr.
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- FB Zander Horvath
- T Storm Norton
- WR Michael Bandy
- DL Tyeler Davison
Rams inactives
Will be updated upon release.
