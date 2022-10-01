Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

The Chargers have dropped their last two games as they enter the Week 4 matchup against the Texans with a 1-2 record. Houston finds themselves searching for their first win of the season, being one of only two teams in the NFL to not record a victory through the first three weeks.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who's dealing with a fractured rib cartilage, came off Friday's injury report after two consecutive days of practice in which he was a full participant. He'll play Sunday in Houston.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who's missed two of the first three games as he comes back from ankle surgery, also came off the injury report Friday and will play this week.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen felt some discomfort in his hamstring on Thursday, leaving practice early and has been ruled out. Center Corey Linsley and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are both listed as questionable. Linsley is expected to play and Parham is expected to be held out for at least another week.

Game Prediction

The Chargers have much more clarity entering this week's game surrounding the health of Herbert. They also have a better understanding of Herbert's in-game capabilities while playing through injury.

Running back Austin Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers' ground game have struggled early on this season to get going. They've averaged 59 rushing yards per game, the worst in the NFL.

However, their opposition this week is susceptible against the run. The Texans have allowed an average of 202 rushing yards per game, the worst in the NFL.

With many questions circulating what's behind the lack of rushing ability for the Chargers offense early on this season, I think this is the week they get going. I see the offense operating with a balanced approach against the Texans with Ekeler having his best rushing game of the season.

I'm taking the Chargers to win by a one possession game thanks in part to the offense looking more like their true self, and the defense bouncing back, playing more to the level of their first two games this season.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Texans 20

2022 game prediction record: 3-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

