Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers and Texans will face off in Week 4, both looking to get into the win column after a difficult first three weeks for each team.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and center Corey Linsley are each considered questionable. Parham is not expected to play as coach Brandon Staley said Friday they’re going to give him another week of recover time as he works to come back from a hamstring injury. Linsley is expected to play after missing last week's game with a knee injury.

The Texans will be without offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan. They also have four players listed as questionable, including tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -5.5

Chargers -5.5 Moneyline : Chargers -250, Texans +205

: Chargers -250, Texans +205 Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After the betting lines opened with the Chargers being 4.5-point favorites, the line has moved in favor of Los Angeles, now sitting at 5.5 points.

The point total, initially opening at 44 points, now sits at 45.5 points. The Chargers offense was held to just 10 points last week, but quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi each said this week, that having gone through a game with him playing through his fractured rib cartilage, they have a better understanding of his in-game capabilities.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 contest is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

