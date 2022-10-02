Skip to main content

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 4 matchup against the Texans.

The Chargers and Texans will face off in Week 4, both looking to get into the win column after a difficult first three weeks for each team.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and center Corey Linsley are each considered questionable. Parham is not expected to play as coach Brandon Staley said Friday they’re going to give him another week of recover time as he works to come back from a hamstring injury. Linsley is expected to play after missing last week's game with a knee injury.

The Texans will be without offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan. They also have four players listed as questionable, including tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -5.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -250, Texans +205
  • Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday

After the betting lines opened with the Chargers being 4.5-point favorites, the line has moved in favor of Los Angeles, now sitting at 5.5 points.

The point total, initially opening at 44 points, now sits at 45.5 points. The Chargers offense was held to just 10 points last week, but quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi each said this week, that having gone through a game with him playing through his fractured rib cartilage, they have a better understanding of his in-game capabilities.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 contest is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka (55) takes a drink as he warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Derrek Tuszka Enters Chargers With Familiarity to DC Renaldo Hill, Scheme

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert's Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

'It's Next Man Up': Chris Rumph on His Opportunity to Slide in as Starter While Joey Bosa Recovers From Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Joey Bosa to Undergo Groin Surgery, But Chargers Expect Him Back Later This Season

By Nicholas Cothrel