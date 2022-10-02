Skip to main content

Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4

The Chargers take on the Texans in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

The Chargers and Texans will square off in Week 4 with both teams coming off losses in the two weeks prior. 

Here's a look at the Week 4 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Texans.

Date, time and location

  • Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. PT
  • NRG Stadium

How to watch and listen

  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

  • OUT: WR Keenan Allen
  • QUESTIONABLE: C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans

Texans:

  • OUT: OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan
  • QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Kurt Hinish, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DB Isaac Yiadom

Current betting lines

  • Point spread: Chargers -5.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -250, Texans +205
  • Over/under: 45.5 points

Things to watch

  • Rookie Jamaree Salyer: The Chargers will turn to Salyer, their sixth-round pick, to slot in as the team's new starting left tackle in place of the injured Rashawn Slater. While Salyer has spent most of his time since entering the NFL playing the two guard positions, he carries with him familiarity of the left tackle spot. In his final two years at Georgia, Salyer served as the Bulldogs' blindside protector. He'll return to his natural position and make his first NFL start at left tackle against the Texans.
  • Chris Rumph moves into starting role: Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Bosa is expected to miss several weeks, and upon his return, Rumph, the team's fourth-round pick from a season ago, will slide into a starting role. Like Salyer, this will also be Rumph's first career NFL start.
  • Does the Chargers' running game get going?: The Chargers have struggled considerably to run the ball early on this season. They rank last in the league, averaging 59 rushing yards per game. However, the Texans weakest link of their team revolves around their inability to slow down the run. Houston has allowed 202 rushing yards per game, the worst in the league.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (left) and receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka (55) takes a drink as he warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Derrek Tuszka Enters Chargers With Familiarity to DC Renaldo Hill, Scheme

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert's Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

'It's Next Man Up': Chris Rumph on His Opportunity to Slide in as Starter While Joey Bosa Recovers From Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel