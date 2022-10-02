Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4

The Chargers and Texans will square off in Week 4 with both teams coming off losses in the two weeks prior.

Here's a look at the Week 4 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Texans.

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. PT

NRG Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen

QUESTIONABLE: C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr.

Texans:

OUT: OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan

QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Kurt Hinish, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DB Isaac Yiadom

Current betting lines

Point spread: Chargers -5.5

Chargers -5.5 Moneyline : Chargers -250, Texans +205

: Chargers -250, Texans +205 Over/under: 45.5 points

Things to watch

Rookie Jamaree Salyer: The Chargers will turn to Salyer, their sixth-round pick, to slot in as the team's new starting left tackle in place of the injured Rashawn Slater. While Salyer has spent most of his time since entering the NFL playing the two guard positions, he carries with him familiarity of the left tackle spot. In his final two years at Georgia, Salyer served as the Bulldogs' blindside protector. He'll return to his natural position and make his first NFL start at left tackle against the Texans.

The Chargers will turn to Salyer, their sixth-round pick, to slot in as the team's new starting left tackle in place of the injured Rashawn Slater. While Salyer has spent most of his time since entering the NFL playing the two guard positions, he carries with him familiarity of the left tackle spot. In his final two years at Georgia, Salyer served as the Bulldogs' blindside protector. He'll return to his natural position and make his first NFL start at left tackle against the Texans. Chris Rumph moves into starting role: Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Bosa is expected to miss several weeks, and upon his return, Rumph, the team's fourth-round pick from a season ago, will slide into a starting role. Like Salyer, this will also be Rumph's first career NFL start.

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Bosa is expected to miss several weeks, and upon his return, Rumph, the team's fourth-round pick from a season ago, will slide into a starting role. Like Salyer, this will also be Rumph's first career NFL start. Does the Chargers' running game get going?: The Chargers have struggled considerably to run the ball early on this season. They rank last in the league, averaging 59 rushing yards per game. However, the Texans weakest link of their team revolves around their inability to slow down the run. Houston has allowed 202 rushing yards per game, the worst in the league.

