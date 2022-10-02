Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4
The Chargers take on the Texans in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.
The Chargers and Texans will square off in Week 4 with both teams coming off losses in the two weeks prior.
Here's a look at the Week 4 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Texans.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. PT
- NRG Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- OUT: WR Keenan Allen
- QUESTIONABLE: C Corey Linsley, TE Donald Parham Jr.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Texans:
- OUT: OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan
- QUESTIONABLE: TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Kurt Hinish, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DB Isaac Yiadom
Current betting lines
- Point spread: Chargers -5.5
- Moneyline: Chargers -250, Texans +205
- Over/under: 45.5 points
Things to watch
- Rookie Jamaree Salyer: The Chargers will turn to Salyer, their sixth-round pick, to slot in as the team's new starting left tackle in place of the injured Rashawn Slater. While Salyer has spent most of his time since entering the NFL playing the two guard positions, he carries with him familiarity of the left tackle spot. In his final two years at Georgia, Salyer served as the Bulldogs' blindside protector. He'll return to his natural position and make his first NFL start at left tackle against the Texans.
- Chris Rumph moves into starting role: Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Bosa is expected to miss several weeks, and upon his return, Rumph, the team's fourth-round pick from a season ago, will slide into a starting role. Like Salyer, this will also be Rumph's first career NFL start.
- Does the Chargers' running game get going?: The Chargers have struggled considerably to run the ball early on this season. They rank last in the league, averaging 59 rushing yards per game. However, the Texans weakest link of their team revolves around their inability to slow down the run. Houston has allowed 202 rushing yards per game, the worst in the league.
More from Charger Report
- Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers at Texans Week 4 Game Prediction
- Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans
- Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Friday
- Derrek Tuszka Enters Chargers With Familiarity to DC Renaldo Hill, Scheme
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.