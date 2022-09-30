Chargers Look to Bounce Back With New Opportunity in Week 4 vs. Texans

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have said this week they've turned the page after last Sunday's gut-wrenching 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Since the start of practice on Wednesday, players and coaches have shifted their focus on the Texans, who they'll face in Week 4 as they look to get back in the win column for the first time since the season opener.

“These guys are professionals. They’ve been through losses before and that’s part of the NFL," quarterback Justin Herbert said. "No one wants to get beat like that, but when you’re around long enough in the NFL, things like that are going to happen and it’s all about how you react."

Herbert and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi each shared this week that having gone through a game and grasping a stronger sense of how his body will react to playing through the pain, they now have a better understanding of his capabilities moving forward.

The offense capped off just two scoring drives across 10 tries in Herbert's first full game of playing through the severe injury to his midsection.

“We get the opportunity to respond from last week," coach Brandon Staley said. "I think that’s the first thing, we get to respond to a tough loss and to make those adjustments that you have to make in the NFL when things change. I think that we’ve had a good week of practice. Now, we have to make sure that we take the field the right way on Sunday.”

While the Chargers offense sputtered last week, so did the defense, allowing the Jaguars to score on their final seven drives. Certainly, the Chargers have been working on making the adequate adjustments throughout the week. But another component that could benefit the team this weekend is getting center Corey Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson back from injuries.

"I’ve got complete trust in these guys and the teammates around us, the coaching staff around us, they’ve been professionals," Herbert said on the importance of the game ahead. "They handle everything well. They show up to practice and work as hard as anyone."

As the team remains optimistic despite an early season rough patch, there's reasons to believe this weekend could be a 'get-right game' for the Chargers.

The Chargers have struggled to run the ball, averaging 59 rushing yards per game. But on the flip-side, the Texans defense has been susceptible against the run, allowing 202 rushing yards per game – the worst in the league.

If Herbert looks more like his true self this week, paired with some urgency from the rushing attack, and a defense that delivers in a similar fashion they did the first two weeks, the Chargers should be in good position to come away with their second victory.

