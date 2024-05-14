Former Chargers Tight End Signing With Tennessee Titans
Veteran former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Nick Vannett has officially moved on, and is signing with the Tennessee Titans, the team has announced via its X account.
The 6-foot-6, 257-pound journeyman, 31, was inked to a practice squad deal with Los Angeles last summer. He was added to the club's active roster in November.
Vannett played sparingly for the Bolts last season, appearing in eight contests. He caught just one reception on one target, for three yards.
Prior to the Chargers and Titans, the Ohio State product played for the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants. He also signed on to the Houston Texans' practice squad, briefly, in 2023.
It didn't make much sense for him to stick around Los Angeles. He would have been fighting for third- or fourth-stringer minutes behind Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst, alongside Donald Parham Jr. and Stone Smartt.
Now, in Tennessee, Vannett hopes to venture off to what he hopes will be greener pastures and significantly more minutes.
L.A. under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz is hoping for a far more successful season of its own than it got with Vannett in 2023.
