Chargers Playoff Hopes Fall On Success Of Specific Offensive Group
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the fold, the Los Angeles Chargers have a buzz around them that they haven't had in some time. Many see them as being a competitive football team this season, possibly even for the postseason.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus listed one reason why each AFC team wouldn't make the playoffs this year and listed the Chargers' inexperience at the wide receiver position as theirs. Los Angeles did an overhaul at the receiver position and will be relying on many young players to push them forward.
"Greg Roman’s arrival as offensive coordinator in Los Angeles has coincided with an offseason where the Chargers focused on improving their ability to dictate games on the ground. While they got better up front and made additions in the backfield, both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have departed at wide receiver. That means they will be relying on young receivers, such as rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year player Quentin Johnston, who averaged just 0.88 yards per route run as a rookie in 2023."
While the Chargers will likely take a heavier approach to the running game, the passing game will still help them win games. They do have quarterback Justin Herbert in the mix and the offensive schemes will need to fit around him.
The inexperience of the receivers could be an issue but the Bolts are confident that they will be ready to go. Los Angeles will look to use the run to open the air attack, with the hope of great success.
The success of the team overall will fall on how these young players develop. If they can take that next step, Los Angeles has the chance to really make some noise in 2024.
