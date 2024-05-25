Chargers News: Former Justin Herbert Teammate Thinks He's Primed for Comeback Season
The Los Angeles Chargers may have completely revamped their front office and sideline in hiring fresh general manager Joe Hortiz, new head coach Jim Harbaugh and their entire staffs, and totally overhauled their offensive weapons in ditching top wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams plus No. 1 running back Austin Ekeler.
But ultimately, the ultimate fate of L.A.'s next season may just boil down to this question: can one-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert make himself a two-time Pro Bowler in 2024?
Well-traveled former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, who wrapped up his playing career as Justin Herbert's backup in 2021 and '22, thinks the 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck, who missed four games with a finger injury, is primed to mount a major comeback in 2024, as he expressed to Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
When asked if Justin Herbert is the most talented quarterback with whom he's occupied a quarterback, Daniel responded in the overwhelming affirmative.
"My first answer is absolutely, like from an arm perspective," Daniel said. "The thing with Justin that just really jumps at you is his arm strength, and just the arm talent that he has. And you look at his first year where he ran Rookie of the Year, then the last two have been [riddled by injuries to his] ribs, fingers... If he stays fully healthy, I'm thinkin [he's] for sure going to have a heck of year."
