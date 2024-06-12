Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Explains 'Eye Opening' Justin Herbert Moment
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to be practically in awe of his quarterback, Justin Herbert. Since taking the job as the Chargers' head coach, Harbaugh has continued to rave about his star passer, from Herbert's arm strength to his intelligence and many other traits.
During OTAs last week, Harbaugh found himself by Herbert's strength, which put itself on display during the team's conditioning test. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, Herbert is a top specimen at the quarterback position, and certainly someone who can hang in the pocket to deliver a pass down the field. Harbaugh said Herbert even won the conditioning test, and could play several other positions if he wasn't a quarterback.
"The conditioning test was another eye opener," Jim Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday. "He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean crushed it. Out in front of people trying to keep up with him. The athleticism and strength here? He could play tight end. He could play edge rusher here. The arm talent is even better than advertised."
Along with Herbert's athleticism, his humility is another key trait that stands out. When speaking about Herbert recently, Harbaugh remarked that Herbert was 'gonna get mad' at him for praising him. At practices, Herbert has to wear a special gold jersey as the quarterback, which he does not want to since none of the other players do.
"He did not want that. I get that," Harbaugh said. "I was a quarterback, I didn't like wearing a different color jersey. I understand that's not ideal for Justin, as it wouldn't have been for me. But the QB, we have a two-yard halo around him."
While Herbert's likely too humble to acknowledge it, he's certainly one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the NFL, and there's a reason Harbaugh cannot stop speaking so highly of him.
