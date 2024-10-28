Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on Chargers OL defending Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman earned a flag from referees during Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints as he got down and dirty with a Saints defender who went too far with Justin Herbert.
Bozeman saw Saints defender Nathan Shepherd yanking on Herbert’s ankle and dove onto him, requiring others to pull him off.
After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that while he doesn’t coach linemen to clear the pile, officials should have also considered discipline for the Saints defender.
“Everybody knows Justin’s got a bad ankle,” Harbaugh said. “I wasn’t out there, I just saw what I saw. I don’t know how long it was going on but, you know. If that’s going on too long it should be an ejection. I don’t blame him. I don’t encourage that at all. But I don’t blame him either. That’s how they’re wired.”
As for Bozeman? According to Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune, he called it “probably one of the dirtier plays” he’d ever seen.
We’ll see what the league office has to say when fines go out next week. But most fans would probably agree with an offensive lineman going after a player who was doing that to their quarterback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers star Joey Bosa hit 'low point' on return from latest injury
Chargers WRs held meeting to address issues before Week 8
Chargers' keys to victory against Saints in Week 8
Chargers make late roster moves before Week 8 vs. Saints
Chargers hosted free agent on workout before Week 8 vs. Saints