Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa feels like a question mark going into the team’s Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Bosa finally returned during the Week 8 win over the New Orleans Saints, but only played on a pitch count and quickly became a point of speculation after limping off the field.
Here’s a look at Bosa injury updates for throughout the week.
Joey Bosa injury update
On the first injury report of the week the Chargers listed Bosa as limited. The classification remains the hip injury, which is about the same as last week before his return.
The path so far…
After battling through a broken hand over the summer, Bosa aggravated a hip injury in Week 3 and only just returned last week. During that win, though, Bosa was seen limping off the field and kneeling alongside trainers on the sidelines before never returning, ending his day at 20 snaps. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has stated multiple times that he didn’t hear about an injury for Bosa, though.
What it means
At this point, it’s safe to presume that if Bosa plays at all, it will be on a snap count and he’ll live in that 20-snap range. That’s still a nice boon for the defense to have, though it’s obviously disappointing for him and from a team-building standpoint after the personnel decisions the franchise made last summer.
