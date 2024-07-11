Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert Among Colin Cowherd's Top Coach-QB Pairs
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era in the franchise, the Jim Harbaugh era. It's Harbaugh's team now, and it should be quite an experience considering how he's handled other teams he's taken over and turned around in the blink of an eye. That's a tall order, but nobody is better suited for a massive turnaround than the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert and Harbaugh will need to work together to be a top team in the league, but FS1 Colin Cowherd believes it's going to work—and it's going to work right away. Cowherd ranked the ten best quarterback-head coach combinations and put Herbert and Harbaugh at No. 4.
"I put Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert fourth," said Cowherd. "A little bit of that is a projection. I think Herbert is a remarkable talent. There's an argument to be made, college and pro: Jim Harbaugh is the best coach on the planet. So, I would put them first on the coach-quarterback combo."
The three duos who Cowherd has above Herbert and Harbaugh are Chiefs Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Rams Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, and Ravens John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.
That's quite a high praise for a duo who has yet to play one game together. Nonetheless, Harbaugh and Herbert have the potential to be one heck of a duo. Herbert will enter his fifth season in the league, and Harbaugh will be his third head coach. The Chargers realized how important creating a culture and chemistry is, so they made a home run hire in Harbaugh. Herbert needs stability, and he will get it entering the 2024 season and beyond; at least, that is the hope.
Don't be surprised if Herbert and Harbaugh have this team clicking on all cylinders by the middle of the season.
