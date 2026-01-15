Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson's playoff stats with Greg Roman were red flag

The Los Angeles Chargers made some drastic changes following their wild card loss to the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team announced they fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Roman had been Jim Harbaugh's OC since their days in San Francisco, so the firing is a sign that change was seriously needed. Not only that connection, but the Chargers' offense was dreadful in two playoff games under Roman's offense.

Right off the bat, there's two big fish that could replace Roman: Kliff Kingsbury and Mike McDaniel. That's assuming they don't land a head coaching gig elsewhere, but the Chargers will have options for a new offensive play caller.

Before they move on, it's worth seeing just how bad Justin Herbert performed in the playoffs under Roman.

Herbert & Jackson failed under Greg Roman

Lamar Jackson & Justin Herbert’s stats in the playoffs with “Greg Roman”



• 1-5 record



• 55% cmp



• 2 TD’s



• 8 INT’s



Completely wasting primes of generational talents because the Harbaugh’s stay stuck in their ways. pic.twitter.com/BrB6tIHTGD — Matt King (@yapmatt) January 12, 2026

When some of the AFC's best quarterbacks don't perform well under the same coordinator, it surely isn't due to their play. Of course, it's not solely on one person, as Herbert did fail to pull the trigger on some plays last Sunday. Still, Roman's offense was severely hindering to both Herbert and Lamar Jackson.

Roman was now the offensive coordinator under both Harbaugh brothers, working under John in Baltimore from 2019-2022. He was also their tight ends coach the previous two seasons.

So, where do the Chargers go from here? Not only will they have to replace Roman this offseason, but they'll likely be in the market for a defensive coordinator as well. Jesse Minter has been a hot name in the head coach hiring cycle, garnering interview requests from multiple teams.

It's a sign that changes are coming for the Bolts. It's necessary after two straight years of embarrassing playoff losses.

