Hot coordinator candidate would be perfect fit for Chargers and Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Chargers offense put together a dismal showing for the second year in a row in the wild-card round of the playoffs and chose to let go of head coach Jim Harbaugh's longtime friend offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

The type of offensive mind the Chargers will be looking for

The Chargers dealt with a ludicrous amount of injuries along the offensive line this season. There were consistent issues present in the offense in dealing with those injuries and substitutions but Los Angeles managed to secure a playoff spot with several weeks remaining in the season.

The Chargers success came down to the defense playing championship caliber football and quarterback Justin Herbert overcoming every challenge presented and finding openings to score enough points to win games.

It was obvious to viewers, the Chargers offense didn't make it easy on themselves. There were no schemed-up easy passes and dump-offs. Everything seemed like a struggle and a fight for every inch and relied on Herbert to do something magical.

The Chargers need to find an offensive mind that can establish an identity. The 2025 season seemed like week to week, the offense was trying to only attack the opponents' weaknesses as opposed to challenging their opponents with their own strengths. What was their identity?

Seattle Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz

Jake Peetz is a well-traveled offensive coach who, before spending the past two seasons as the Seattle Seahawks' passing game coordinator, was an assistant and pass game specialist with the Los Angeles Rams from 2022 to 2023.

Peetz was also the Carolina Panthers running backs coach for the 2019 season when Christian McCaffrey led the league in yards from scrimmage and finished third in rushing yards while locking down dual 1000-yard seasons as a runner and receiver.

Peetz has experience in quarterback-friendly environments under Rams head coach Sean McVay and under Klint Kubiak, both from the Shanahan coaching tree.

If the Chargers want to create a quarterback-friendly environment while also establishing an effective run game, Peetz may be the man for the job. After working with McCaffrey and the utilization both as a receiver and as a runner, it is hard not to imagine a different and more versatile usage of young running backs Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

Peetz is also connected to Jim Harbaugh. Peetz is on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald's staff who was Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021. Jim's son Jay is also on staff with the Seahawks as the special teams coordinator. The Harbaugh brothers often rely on relationships to find coaches.

The Chargers have a very important decision to make. A young offensive mind who has climbed the ranks, who has experience in quarterback-friendly environments and creative running back usage, may be a great fit.

