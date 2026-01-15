Chargers unexpectedly lose a key part of coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers apparently needed to lose more of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff before being able to make new additions.

Harbaugh’s coaching staff losses don’t stop at the firings of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Thursday, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz revealed that linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman would be leaving the team.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Bowman wants to dedicate more time to his son’s pursuits, as he’s a top-ranked high school basketball player.

Chargers’ surprise coaching staff loss is a big one

It’s hard to understate what a big loss this is for the Chargers.

Bowman was obviously a great on the field. He quickly started doing the same thing as a coach for the Chargers when he arrived in 2024 alongside Harbaugh after just one year of experience as an analyst at Maryland in the college ranks.

Bowman has spent the last year coaching up the likes of a breakout such as Daiyan Henley. He’s also been in charge of special teams ace Del'Shawn Phillips and had a hand in undrafted rookie Marlowe Wax looking like he’s going to be around for a long time.

It goes deeper, too. The Chargers were already entering a transition phase at linebacker this offseason with Denzel Perryman once again a free agent. Junior Colson has been struggling when healthy, so new faces were going to show up in some fashion.

That says nothing about the overarching defense, too. Coordinator Jesse Minter could be gone, considering he’s perhaps an even bigger name on the market right now than even John Harbaugh. Rather than continuity, if possible, should Minter leave, Bowman’s departure creates another need.

Maybe the Chargers just look deeper on the staff for a replacement if Minter comes back. But it’s just another small loss to a coaching staff already undergoing massive changes on the offensive side of the ball.

