Former Chargers player calls for end to Jim Harbaugh era

It was another disappointing end to the Los Angeles Chargers' season. A 16-3 loss in the wild card at the hands of the New England Patriots will sting for a long time, especially considering they lost in a similar fashion the year prior against the Houston Texans.

Where do the Chargers go from here? They'll be entering the third year of the Jim Harbaugh/Joe Hortiz era. Changes will be coming, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has garnered head coaching interviews around the league. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman's job security is also in question, as many are calling for him to be replaced.

The Chargers wouldn't dare fire Harbaugh, right? He's gone 22-12 over two seasons, of course with two playoff losses. Chargers fans can't deny that Harbaugh is a massive upgrade over Brandon Staley, who went 24-24 during his tenure as head coach.

One former Charger voiced his opinion after their playoff loss on Sunday night.

Breiden Fehoko says Chargers need to clean house, Harbaugh included

Chargers go head and clean that whole house. I’m talking ground zero. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) January 12, 2026

Fehoko signed with the Chargers as a UDFA in 2020, spending three seasons with the team. In that time, he compiled 36 tackles and one tackle for a loss in 19 games. These are pretty strong words from Fehoko, as despite the playoff losses, the Chargers have a foundation to work with.

Do they need to make changes? Of course. Roman will likely be replaced. The offensive line will likely get overhauled. Even some new weapons for Justin Herbert could be on the horizon. There's no reason to completely tear everything down, especially with the amount of cap space the Bolts have, which is north of $100 million.

Another former Charger chimed in, this time being Kyle Van Noy:

That’s too emotional from the feti man himself! Chargers exceeded expectations after having a BEAT up o-line! A beat up quarterback! A beat up backfield! A legit defense. Do you want better in the playoffs of course!!! But ground up?? That’s crazy talk after losing arguably 2 of… — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) January 12, 2026

This is a more reasonable take, as Van Noy knows what it takes to be on a winning team. Van Noy also went on to say that he would want to see Herbert in a 'Monken-type' offense.

"I’d like to see him with more of a monken type . That’s just me. Hard to have either when you are banged up in the trenches . I’m not making excuses it’s just from me watching the tape."

The Chargers shouldn't blow it all up after this loss.

