Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reflects on Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has weighed in on the debut day of the club's rookie minicamp to gathered media today:
"3:30, 4 in the morning I woke, up stared straight at the ceiling and I said to myself, 'It's not just another day. It's TODAY.' And maybe that's just another way of saying, attack this day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind. But it was a great day," Harbaugh told gathered reports, per the Chargers' official X account. "Our team got bigger, it got stronger, and [it was] great to see the guys out in the uniforms and playing."
Los Angeles is incorporating nine new rookie draft picks, headlined by former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt, plus several undrafted free agent signings.
Harbaugh and his staff aren't the only new faces in town. Team owner Dean Spanos effectively cleaned house late into the 2023 season, firing his head coach at the time, Brandon Staley, as well as his then-general manager, Tom Telesco. Now, former Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz is calling the shots as the Bolts' GM, his first stint in that position.
