Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh is Already Making Massive Changes to How LA Practices
The Los Angeles Chargers' new era under Jim Harbaugh is already underway and it appears the former Michigan coach is already making some massive changes to how the team is set to approach practices.
NFL Network's Bridget Condon attended the OTAs at the Chargers practice facility and noticed some big changes in comparison to years previous that she attended.
One of the biggest changes is there is no music being played while players are out on the field. Condon states, "There was no music," she said. "In every other Chargers practice that I've been to before without Jim Harbaugh, they played a lot of music. So that's an interesting note.
Whether or not Harbaugh sees music as a distraction, he has taken that element out of the practices altogether.
Condon added, "[There was an] emphasis on conditioning. The last 10 minutes of practice we watched them do sled pulls. They were doing medicine ball carries."
Harbaugh has been adamant in preaching fundamentals since he arrived in L.A., and it appears those fundamentals are going to be rooted in conditioning.
The Chargers should be ecstatic about this element of practice, as conditioning can lead to better stamina throughout games. If players happen to be on the field for a lot longer, more stamina will be needed, especially in those hotter games.
When Harbaugh was introduced as the new head coach, he spoke about the new weight room at the team's practice facility as an "all-you-can-eat buffet." It appears that reference to working hard is going to be part of every practice to ensure his players are at their highest physical level.